Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Quade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. Quade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna M. Quade Obituary
Edna M. Quade

Lexington - Edna M. Quade, 85, of Lexington, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Regency on the Lake, Fort Gratiot.

She was born November 24, 1934 in Detroit daughter of the late John Bernard and Edna (Francis) McEntaggart. She married George Quade on October 10, 1953 in Detroit. He died October 3, 1998.

Edna was a member of Ave Maria Parish- St. Denis Church, the Altar Society and taught Catechism for many years. She also belonged to the Red Hats.

Surviving are three sons Patrick (Susan) of Lexington, John (Peggy) of Croswell and Scott (Katie) of Clyde; a daughter Linda (Mike) Bender of Croswell; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by sons Thomas and George and siblings Bernard and Mike McEntaggart, Barbara Mroz and Patsy Darragh.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 A.M. Wednesday at St. Denis Catholic Church in Lexington. Fr. Donald Eppenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in St. Denis Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington from 2 to 9 P.M. Tuesday and at the church from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday. Rosary will be at 4 P.M. Tuesday.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -