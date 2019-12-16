|
Edna M. Quade
Lexington - Edna M. Quade, 85, of Lexington, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Regency on the Lake, Fort Gratiot.
She was born November 24, 1934 in Detroit daughter of the late John Bernard and Edna (Francis) McEntaggart. She married George Quade on October 10, 1953 in Detroit. He died October 3, 1998.
Edna was a member of Ave Maria Parish- St. Denis Church, the Altar Society and taught Catechism for many years. She also belonged to the Red Hats.
Surviving are three sons Patrick (Susan) of Lexington, John (Peggy) of Croswell and Scott (Katie) of Clyde; a daughter Linda (Mike) Bender of Croswell; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by sons Thomas and George and siblings Bernard and Mike McEntaggart, Barbara Mroz and Patsy Darragh.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 A.M. Wednesday at St. Denis Catholic Church in Lexington. Fr. Donald Eppenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in St. Denis Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington from 2 to 9 P.M. Tuesday and at the church from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday. Rosary will be at 4 P.M. Tuesday.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019