Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
1963 - 2019
Eduardo Escareno Obituary
Port Huron - 56, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Blue Water Hospice Home in Marysville surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Harlingen, Texas on February 23, 1963, the son of Ernesto Sr. and Ana (Perez) Escareno.

Eddie was a border patrol agent for nearly 30 years with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Services. He was a music fan and enjoyed concerts, watching sports, cooking, and loved celebrating the holidays. Most importantly he loved his time spent with his family.

Surviving in addition to Anna Maria his loving wife of 28 years is his daughter Rhiannon Escareno; parents, Ernesto Sr. and Ana Escareno of Edinburg, Texas; grandchildren, Sirena and Athena; siblings, Edalina (Pat Jr.) Karr and Ernesto Jr. (Joyce) Escareno; nephews, Timothy Karr, Matthew Karr, Ernesto III, and Erick; great-nephew, Darren Ethaniel; as well as many aunts, uncles, and friends.

The family honors the memory of Eduardo and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A rosary service will take place at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held in Texas and interment will take place at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery in Harlingen, Texas.

Memorial are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
