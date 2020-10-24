1/1
Edward Folske
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Folske

Emmett Township - Edward Walter Folske. 58, of Emmett, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit. He was born June 13, 1962 in Mt. Clemens.

Edward was a graduate of Richmond High School class of 1980. He started working at the St. Clair County Sherriff's Department in 1992 and retired this year after 28 years of service. Ed was always ready to help anyone in need. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He enjoyed sitting on his porch listening to the Tigers on radio or reading. He was an avid outdoors's man hunting, fishing, and enjoying his property in Rock, MI. Ed loved his nephews more than anything, they always referred to him as "UB".

Surviving are his mother Helen (Spranger) Folske Kaczperski, sister, Helane Folske Starlin; brothers, Joseph Folske and Peter (Karen) Folske; step-brother, Robert Kaczperski; nephews, Joseph (Amanda) Folske, Kortney Folske, and Jacob (Fiancé Ambrea Martin) Folske; great-nephews, Joey Ryan, Camden Ronald, and Ryan Edward, as well as many extended aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Kaczperski, and sister-in-law, Kris Folske.

The family honors the memory of Edward and invites you to visit and share memories Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday Fr. Mike Gawlowski, pastor will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to St. Clair County Imagination Library or "Wishes of the Family". For more information and tribute wall visit: kaatzfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaatz Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved