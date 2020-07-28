Edward G. "Jerry" Johnson
Lakeport - Edward Gerald "Jerry" Johnson, 76, of Lakeport, died Monday, July 27, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born June 17, 1944 in Central Falls, Rhode Island to the late Thure and Ruth Johnson. He married Sandra A. Isaac on October 15, 1977.
Jerry was a 50 year member of the National Automatic Sprinkler Industry where he worked as a pipefitter for over 30 years prior to his retirement. He loved his race horse, boating, hunting, fishing, golfing, water and snow skiing as well as playing baseball on his hometown leagues. He was a fan of all national sports. Most of all, Jerry loved his family and his dog, Buster Beagle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sandra; beloved son, Ryan (Ashley) Johnson; siblings, Jean Unkuski, Marilyn Saunders, Alan (Jane) Johnson all of Rhode Island and Arlene (Ramone) Garcia of California; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glen Johnson; sister, Mary Willis; and brothers-in-law, Bert Saunders and Ralph Willis.
Visiting hours will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.
Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com