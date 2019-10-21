|
Edward John Anding
Marine City - Edward J. Anding, 87, of Marine City entered eternal life on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Gerald and Mary Anding. Edward married Janet Adams on September 27, 1952 and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage until her passing on July 5, 2019. He was the owner and operator of E.J. and Son Construction for 50 years until he retired and his son and grandsons took over the business for him. While he wasn't working, Edward loved to vacation at Mackinac Island. He also enjoyed riding bikes and watching old western movies. Most of all he was devoted to this family.
Loving father of John Anding (Eileen), Brian Anding (Shelly), and Jackie Anding. Grandfather of Nathan Anding (Debra), Leigh Born (Jon), Brian Anding Jr. (Amber), Morgan Anding (Pedro), Eric Anding (Cyndi), Anya Stewart (Alec), and Ethan Anding. Great grandfather of Jackson, Ethan, Noah, Noelle, Vincent, Eilan, Felicity, Adelade, Elijah, Mariana, Keegan, Bryson, McKenna, and two more on the way. Brother of David (Jeanie) Anding, Linda Buckley and Maryann Cavanough. Brother in law to Jack Adams (Sandy). He was also survived by loving friend of the family, Karen Dargo.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a wake service being held at 7:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Monday, 28, 2019 at 12:00 noon with a visitation from 11:00am until the time of service in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019