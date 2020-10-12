Edward Joseph Schweihofer Jr
China Twp. - Edward Joseph Schweihofer Jr., age 85, of St. Clair, passed away October 12, 2020. He was born September 16, 1935 in St. Clair to the late Edward Sr. and Olephia Schweihofer.
Ed graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1954. He proudly served with the United States Army. On September 10, 1971 Ed married Gail Blanchard. She preceded him in death on October 11, 1997. Ed was employed with the Detroit Edison for over 35 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and looked forward to meeting his friends every morning for coffee and fellowship. Ed worked tirelessly and took great pride of his yard and garden. It was a labor of love. His greatest joy was the time he would share with his children and grandchildren at many family events. He will be greatly missed by his entire family.
He is survived by his children, Eddie Schweihofer III, Jennifer Schweihofer (Ken Thompson) and Becky (Tom) Aleck; grandchildren, Zachary, Alyissa, Kenny, Haley, Jacob, Ashlynn, Brendan and Madelynn; sister, Mary Lou Huffman; brothers, Ray (Helen) Schweihofer, Bernie (Val) Schweihofer, Don (Cindy) Schweihofer, Churck (Marion) Schweihofer and Tom (Sue) Schweihofer and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Karen) Schweihofer; in laws, Larry Smolinski, Wayne Huffman, Paula and Bud Beach and Daryl Blanchard.
Funeral services will begin Saturday October 17th at 10:15 a.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair then process to St. Mary's Catholic Church for a 11:00 a.m. mass. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Friday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary recital at 7:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Mary's Cemetery Fund. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com