Edward L. Parks
Fort Gratiot - Edward Lee Parks, 90, of Fort Gratiot, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
He was born June 13, 1930 in Port Huron to the late Rufus and Lillie Parks and was a life long area resident. He married Pearline Hall on June 1, 1968 in Port Huron.
Edward graduated from Port Huron High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954 and was honorably discharged in 1954. He was employed with Ford Motor Company for 28 years prior to his retirement. His proudest attribute was the love he shared with his grandchildren who he loved dearly. He also enjoyed being in the outdoors.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife of 52 years, Pearline; a son, Edward (Barbara) Parks of Toronto, Canada; four grandchildren, Bobby Hall, Ileyah, Jadyn and Ethen Parks; two sisters, Phillis Reed of Port Huron, MI and Sarah Moore of Detroit, MI; two sisters-in-law, Sadie Williams and Johnnie Ashford of Port Huron; two daughters-in-law, Jean Hall Sweet of Port Huron and Sahmart Parks of Tampa, FL; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Lillie; three sons, Gregory, Bruce and Jamie; two brothers, Mandel and Wesley; and two sisters, Mattie and Winnifred.
Graveside services at Allied Veterans Columbarium will be announced.
Many thanks to all of the staff at Regency on the Lake and McLaren Hospice for the care provided.