|
|
Edward M. Lomasney
Lakeport - Edward M. Lomasney, 80, of Lakeport, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
He was born June 11, 1939 in Holland, Michigan to the late Thomas and Ruth Lomasney. He married Mary-Nell Hill on April 4, 1964 in Port Huron. She died September 9, 2016.
Mr. Lomasney enjoyed 19 years of retirement after working for Detroit Edison. He dedicated his life to community service with 60 years as a Burtchville Township Firefighter. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed raising and showing Quarter Horses and Haflingers.
His kind and loving spirit shaped the lives of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters, Debra Kay (John) Rohn of Freeland and Rebecca Lynn (Robb) Genaw of Avoca; a son, Dr. Dave (Stephanie) Lomasney of Fort Gratiot; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Meghan and Marissa Rohn, Mia and Nicholas Genaw, Maggie and Emma Lomasney, Nathan Wilkinson and Madeline Eagen; a sister, Marilyn Ross (Frank Catlin) of Marysville; a niece, Laurie Ross and a nephew, Jeff (Cindy) Ross.
Private family services have been held. Public visitation and funeral services will be announced later in the spring.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020