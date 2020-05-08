|
Edward N. McGraw
Port Huron - Edward Neil McGraw, 75, of Port Huron, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
He was born October 25, 1944 in Port Huron to the late Gerald and Dorothy McGraw. Ed graduated from Marysville High School in 1962 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country in Vietnam. He completed an accounting degree at Michigan State University and began a long career in Croswell, helping others as an accountant and tax advisor. He raised his family there and served his community as a member of the Croswell-Lexington School Board for several years.
He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria (Rush) Falbisaner, on June 22, 2002 in Anchorage, Alaska. They returned to the area where Ed continued his business, serving others with kindness and a generous heart. He loved his Heavenly Father at Gateway Church in Marysville, his loving family and many friends and clients. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his first wife, Rebecca (Rick) Secord; two sons, Jeff (Suzanna) McGraw and their children, Bethanie, Bailee and Brennan McGraw, and David McGraw and his former wife, Natalie Pamelia, and their sons, Aidan and Liam McGraw; a sister, Mary Smith; nephew, Eric (Rebecca) Larkin; and great niece, Leah Larkin. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry McGraw; and his nephew, Danny McGraw.
A public memorial service is tentatively planned for the end of July at Gateway Church in Marysville.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020