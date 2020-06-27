Edward R. Alexander
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward R. Alexander

Port Huron - Edward Roger Alexander, 65, of Port Huron, died Friday, June 26, 2020.

He was born October 7, 1954 in Port Huron to the late Francis and Virginia Alexander. He married Kathy Belyea on September 7, 1974.

Ed was a machinist for 35 years, starting his career at Anker Holth, Wirtz Manufacturing and retiring in 2009 from Sombur Tool and Die due to his illness. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Alexandra who he affectionately called "my baby." Ed volunteered at Marwood Manor Nursing Home with his dog, Alex, receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in 2006. Ed loved woodworking, riding in his 1971 M.G.B., and hosting his Monday afternoon Bible study.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy; two daughters, Jennifer (James) Bellinger and Angela Alexander; two granddaughters, Lindsey and Alexandra Bellinger; grand-dogs, Cooper and Sofie; brothers, Steve (LuAnn) Alexander, Scott (Margaret) Alexander and Greg (Bridget) Whitican; sister, Melanie (Jim) Zick; and brothers and sisters in law, Jackie (Larry) Kuhnert, Pam Wilkins, Debbie Smith, Jack (Mary) Belyea and Donna Belyea. He was preceded in death by his mother in law and father in law, Jack and Jean Belyea; brother in law, Gary Belyea; and sister in law, Judy Jones.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited amount of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Woods Missionary Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Colonial Woods Missionary Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Colonial Woods Missionary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved