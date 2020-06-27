Edward R. Alexander
Port Huron - Edward Roger Alexander, 65, of Port Huron, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was born October 7, 1954 in Port Huron to the late Francis and Virginia Alexander. He married Kathy Belyea on September 7, 1974.
Ed was a machinist for 35 years, starting his career at Anker Holth, Wirtz Manufacturing and retiring in 2009 from Sombur Tool and Die due to his illness. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Alexandra who he affectionately called "my baby." Ed volunteered at Marwood Manor Nursing Home with his dog, Alex, receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in 2006. Ed loved woodworking, riding in his 1971 M.G.B., and hosting his Monday afternoon Bible study.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy; two daughters, Jennifer (James) Bellinger and Angela Alexander; two granddaughters, Lindsey and Alexandra Bellinger; grand-dogs, Cooper and Sofie; brothers, Steve (LuAnn) Alexander, Scott (Margaret) Alexander and Greg (Bridget) Whitican; sister, Melanie (Jim) Zick; and brothers and sisters in law, Jackie (Larry) Kuhnert, Pam Wilkins, Debbie Smith, Jack (Mary) Belyea and Donna Belyea. He was preceded in death by his mother in law and father in law, Jack and Jean Belyea; brother in law, Gary Belyea; and sister in law, Judy Jones.
Visitation will be from 3-8 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited amount of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Woods Missionary Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.