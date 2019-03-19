Effie M. Jones



Port Huron - Effie Mae Jones, 91, of Port Huron, died Sunday, March 17, 2019.



She was born January 4, 1928 to the late John and Sarah Jeffery. Effie married John Edward Jones on February 25, 1946 in Port Huron. They were married for 63 years until his death on September 2, 2009.



Effie was a cook and waitress at several local establishments including Palms Krystal Bar and Grill and Armbruster's. She enjoyed reading.



She is survived by eight children, Linda Connick, Douglas Jones, Jacqueline Osko, Debra (Steven) Warsinski, Elizabeth "Beth" Fox, Randy (Karen) Jones, Steven Jones, and Kathy Green; twenty one grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Ellen Matthews, Helen Rees, Marilyn Wisner, and Pamela (George) Corrian; brothers, Kenneth Jeffery and Harold (Diane) Wisner. She was preceded in death by her children, Judith Jones and John A. Jones; son-in-law, Ron Green; and seven brothers and sisters.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Daniel S. Bakay will officiate.



Inurnment will be in the Allied Veterans Columbarium, Port Huron.



Memorials contributions may be made to any veteran's charity. To send condolences, visit www.pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary