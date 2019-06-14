|
|
Eileen P. Erbe
- - Eileen Pearl Erbe, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
She was born to the late, Ralph and Pearl (Sterling) Ainsworth on January 15, 1924, in Carsonville, Michigan.
She married her sweetheart, Charles V. Erbe on September 7, 1946, in Port Huron, Michigan. They spent 72 happy years together.
Eileen dearly loved her family and was a caregiver to her parents and in-laws. She enjoyed sewing, fashion, interior decorating, gardening and had a special interest in traveling in their RV with her husband throughout the United States. She especially loved to visit the southern states and Branson, Missouri.
Eileen is survived by her loving husband, Charles V. Erbe; children, Wayne C. Erbe, and Cindy L. (Avraham) Sisso; grandchildren, David W. Erbe, Laura E. (William) Tudor, Timothy C. Erbe, Dana E. Sisso and Rachel N. Sisso; step-grandchildren, Christine F. (Jonathan) Althoff and Joshua E. (Leslie) Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn E. Erbe, Noah C. Erbe, Zachary D. Erbe, Kayde A. Tudor, and Sarah F. Tudor and several cousins, nieces and nephews,
Eileen was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer A. Erbe; brothers, Elret, Sigma, Edward and Wellington Ainsworth, and a daughter-in-law, Marie K. Erbe.
The family honors the memory of Eileen and invites you to share in a celebration of her life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, time of prayer beginning at 1:30 pm at Sanctuary at Mercy Village, 4170 24th Ave. Fort Gratiot, Michigan, on the first floor multi-purpose room and lounge.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to in honor of Eileen P. Erbe would be her wish.
A sincere thank you to all who helped with her comfort and care in her last days.
Published in The Times Herald on June 14, 2019