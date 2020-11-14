Elaine M. Kesich
Lansing - Elaine M. Kesich, 85, of Lansing, formerly of Marysville, died Thursday, November 12, 2020.
She was born August 2, 1935 in Crosby, MN to the late Louis and Ursula Kesich.
Elaine was a devout Catholic. Her passions included opera and Pittsburgh Pirates baseball. She loved her sister, Ida, with whom she lived with for 52 years.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Ida Kesich, Helen Skirpan and Sophie Kenny.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in St. Christopher Catholic Church.
Inurnment will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.
