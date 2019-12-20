|
Mr. Eldon E. "Gene" French
Smiths Creek - Mr. Eldon E. "Gene" French, 88, of Smiths Creek, passed away on December 19, 2019 in Marwood Nursing and Rehab with his family by his side.
He was born on September 30, 1931 in Marysville, son of the late Leonard and Gertrude French.
Eldon married Kathleen E. Bowns on April 3, 1959 in Port Huron.
He served honorably in the United States Army in the Korean War. Gene was a former employee of Anchor-Holth and retired from Mueller Brass Company. He was a member of the Smiths Creek Masonic Lodge and the May O'Brien Post. Gene also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and going to the casino.
Gene is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Smiths Creek; son, Rodney E. French of Port Huron; daughter, Lori Anderson of Sault Ste. Marie; three grandchildren: Devin, Noah and Hope Anderson; a sister, Delma Ward and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Edward, Don and Walter "Bob" French.
Funeral Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. Tom Meinhardt will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Devin Anderson, Noah Anderson, Dwight French, Walter "Buck" French, Mark Ward and William Rich.
Memorial tributes may be made to the May O'Brien Post.
St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct Military Honors along with the United States Army.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019