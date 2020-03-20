|
|
Eleanor Butler
Emmett - 100, Emmett's lifelong resident, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
She was born September 19, 1919, in Emmett, the daughter of the late Frank and Nellie (Kelley) Quaine.
Her marriage to Basil Butler was September 5, 1942, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. Basil passed away on December 10, 2000.
Eleanor was the Emmett Township Treasurer from 1951-1957 and 1975-1996 and oldest living resident.
Surviving are two sons and their spouses, Bob and Janet Butler and Tom and Debbie Butler all of Emmett; four daughters and their spouses, Joan and Jack Jurzysta of Shelby Township, Barbara and Jack Kavanagh of Emmett, Patricia and David Weston of Avoca, and Nancy and Jeff Smith of Port Huron; 23 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was predeceased by sisters, Madeline (Lewis) Doherty, Clara (James) Kitchens, and Jean (Bob) Herzog; and brother, Thomas Quaine.
The family honors the memory of Eleanor and invites you to visit and share memories Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with rosary devotion at 6:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, for immediate family members only, with visiting at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Township.
Please be advised that guests, family, and friends are all welcome at Kaatz Funeral Directors for the visitation of Mrs. Butler. Under state and federal regulations building capacity will be limited to 50 people at one time.
Memorials are suggested to "Masses, Grace Hospice, or Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary and Dominican Nun's." For information and Guest Book Kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020