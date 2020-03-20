Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Butler Obituary
Eleanor Butler

Emmett - 100, Emmett's lifelong resident, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

She was born September 19, 1919, in Emmett, the daughter of the late Frank and Nellie (Kelley) Quaine.

Her marriage to Basil Butler was September 5, 1942, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. Basil passed away on December 10, 2000.

Eleanor was the Emmett Township Treasurer from 1951-1957 and 1975-1996 and oldest living resident.

Surviving are two sons and their spouses, Bob and Janet Butler and Tom and Debbie Butler all of Emmett; four daughters and their spouses, Joan and Jack Jurzysta of Shelby Township, Barbara and Jack Kavanagh of Emmett, Patricia and David Weston of Avoca, and Nancy and Jeff Smith of Port Huron; 23 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was predeceased by sisters, Madeline (Lewis) Doherty, Clara (James) Kitchens, and Jean (Bob) Herzog; and brother, Thomas Quaine.

The family honors the memory of Eleanor and invites you to visit and share memories Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with rosary devotion at 6:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, for immediate family members only, with visiting at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Township.

Please be advised that guests, family, and friends are all welcome at Kaatz Funeral Directors for the visitation of Mrs. Butler. Under state and federal regulations building capacity will be limited to 50 people at one time.

Memorials are suggested to "Masses, Grace Hospice, or Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary and Dominican Nun's." For information and Guest Book Kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -