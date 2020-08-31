1/1
Eleanor F. Kane
Eleanor F. Kane

Wales Township - Eleanor Flora "Doc" Kane, 82, of Wales Township, died Saturday, August 29, 2020.

She was born March 6, 1938 in Port Huron to the late Andrew and Rena Docherty. She married David T. Kane on April 16, 1977 in Port Huron. He died June 9, 2004.

Eleanor was a graduate of Marysville High School and the St. Clair County Community College Nursing program. She finished her nursing degree in San Diego, California. She was employed as an ER Nurse at Port Huron Hospital for over 25 years. She was an avid flower gardener.

She is survived by three sons, David, Gary (Lori) and Donald Kane; grandchildren, Larry Lashbrook, Neil Lashbrook, Steven (Beckie) Miller, Michelle (Nate) Eifert, Tonya Kane, Shelby (Baanu) Kane and Skyler Kane; several great grandchildren; brother, James Docherty; sister, Lucille Rucker; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Docherty and her sister, Isabelle Lutz.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2-5 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people of will be allowed in at a time. Masks will be required for the safety and comfort of others.

A private family service will follow at 5:00 pm in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Stephen Anderson of Mt. Pleasant Bible Church will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Caswell Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Bible Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
