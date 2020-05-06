|
Eleanor Ilene Oswald
Fort Gratiot - Eleanor Ilene Oswald, 93, of Fort Gratiot, passed away May 5, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.
She was born December 15, 1926 in Port Huron to the late Frank and Alice Brennan. She married Andrew Oswald on October 11, 1947 in the old St. Stephen Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2019 after 72 years of marriage.
Eleanor was a 1944 graduate of Port Huron High School. She was a member of St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church and volunteered at many school activities.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Oswald and Kelly Clines; granddaughter Chandra Clines; two great grandchildren, Alex Pierrson and Abbygail Clines; and brother Reverend Dr. Edward (Alice) Caughill. She was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Kathleen and Mary Oswald; and granddaughter, Valerie Mullally.
A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Mt. Hope Cemetery. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020