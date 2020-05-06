Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Oswald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Ilene Oswald


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Ilene Oswald Obituary
Eleanor Ilene Oswald

Fort Gratiot - Eleanor Ilene Oswald, 93, of Fort Gratiot, passed away May 5, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.

She was born December 15, 1926 in Port Huron to the late Frank and Alice Brennan. She married Andrew Oswald on October 11, 1947 in the old St. Stephen Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2019 after 72 years of marriage.

Eleanor was a 1944 graduate of Port Huron High School. She was a member of St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church and volunteered at many school activities.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane Oswald and Kelly Clines; granddaughter Chandra Clines; two great grandchildren, Alex Pierrson and Abbygail Clines; and brother Reverend Dr. Edward (Alice) Caughill. She was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Kathleen and Mary Oswald; and granddaughter, Valerie Mullally.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Mt. Hope Cemetery. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.

To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now