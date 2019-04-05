|
Eleanor Kinney
Port Huron - Mrs. Eleanor Kinney, 89, of Port Huron, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
She was born December 16, 1929 in Detroit to the late Vincent and Mary (Ambrose) Horvath. She married Donald A. Kinney on October 20, 1951 in Detroit. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2002.
She is survived by her son, Ronald of Mass City, Michigan; her daughter and caregiver, Mary M. Kinney of Port Huron; a sister, Mrs. Olga Hay of Allen Park; a brother, Ralph (Connie) Horvath of Atlantic Mine, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her oldest son, Donald, whom she loved very much and took care of; and two brothers, Joseph (Irene) Horvath and Frank (Anna Mae) Horvath.
Private family services have been held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society, 6266 Lapeer Road, Clyde, MI 48049.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 5, 2019