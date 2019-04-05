Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Kinney


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor Kinney Obituary
Eleanor Kinney

Port Huron - Mrs. Eleanor Kinney, 89, of Port Huron, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

She was born December 16, 1929 in Detroit to the late Vincent and Mary (Ambrose) Horvath. She married Donald A. Kinney on October 20, 1951 in Detroit. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2002.

She is survived by her son, Ronald of Mass City, Michigan; her daughter and caregiver, Mary M. Kinney of Port Huron; a sister, Mrs. Olga Hay of Allen Park; a brother, Ralph (Connie) Horvath of Atlantic Mine, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her oldest son, Donald, whom she loved very much and took care of; and two brothers, Joseph (Irene) Horvath and Frank (Anna Mae) Horvath.

Private family services have been held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society, 6266 Lapeer Road, Clyde, MI 48049.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now