Eleanor L. Morgan
Marysville - Eleanor Lucille Morgan, 81, of Marysville, died Thursday, January 23, 2020.
She was born July 23, 1938 in Yale to the late Edwin and Norma Holcomb.
Mrs. Morgan was employed with the Port Huron Credit Bureau for many years. She enjoyed many activities including sewing, cooking, baking, playing euchre and knitting baby caps for the hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James; four children, Pamela McDougal, Terry Edwards, Michael (Mary Jo) Morgan and Todd (Teri) Morgan; seven grandchildren, Lindsay and Robert McDougal, Staci Edwards, Brittney (Christopher) Kemp, and Abigail, Mikayla and Alyssa Morgan; a sister, Evelyn Harnden; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Marysville Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Blue Water Hospice Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020