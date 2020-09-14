1/1
Eleanor May McConnell
1940 - 2020
80, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

She was born March 10, 1940, in Utica, the daughter of the late Albert and Edna (Miller) Fuhrman.

Her marriage to Jack McConnell was May 14, 1966, in Yale. Jack passed away December 17, 1992.

Eleanor worked at the former Yale Rubber, Sandusky, where she met Jack. She then worked 25 years at the Worton I.G.A. and Vinckier Food's in the Bakery department until her retirement in 2007. Eleanor was a member of Emanuel Redeemer Lutheran Church, Yale, and it's Ladies Guild. She enjoyed her card club playing Euchre with Jeddo Road friends and spending time with her family and friends and especially her grandson Logan.

Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Connie (Jeff) Volk of Mankato, MN, Diane McConnell of Yale, and Susan (Aaron) Martin of Port Huron; two grandsons, Logan and Ethan; three brothers, Verne, Roy and Arnold Fuhrman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Ann McConnell and Norm and Pat Fretenborough; sister-in-law, Jean Chrysler; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by brother, Norman Fuhrman; sister, Eileen Schian, and sister-in-law, Dorothy and brother-in-law, Ray Meyer.

The family honors the memory of Eleanor and invites you to visit and share memories Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at Emanuel Redeemer Lutheran Church with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev. Greg Sitzman, pastor, will officiate. Committal will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Yale.

Memorials are suggested to "Emanuel Redeemer Lutheran Church". For more information and Tribute Wall visit: kaatzfunerals.com






Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Emanuel Redeemer Lutheran Church
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emanuel Redeemer Lutheran Church
