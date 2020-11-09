Elinor L. Shimmel
Smiths Creek - Elinor L. Shimmel, 92, of Smiths Creek, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born May 30, 1928 in Port Huron to the late Eldon and Marie Van Camp. She married Willard Glenn Shimmel on October 21, 1953 in Goodells. He died February 19, 2018.
Elinor graduated from Marysville High School in 1946. She was a homemaker who volunteered at her children's schools, as well as at her church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her five grandchildren. Elinor was a prayer warrior and always took the time to listen to others. She was a member of Colonial Woods Missionary Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Lamar, Lee Shimmel and Terri (Michael) Kimmerly; grandchildren, Stephanie Kimmerly, William Lamar, Lauren Kimmerly, Sarah Lamar and Maggie Kimmerly; siblings, Beverly Lohr and Elsie Van Camp; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Norma Eveningred. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ilif Hart.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Reverend Phil Whetstone will officiate.
Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Christian Academy. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com