Elizabeth Annie "Liz" Bell
Fort Gratiot - Elizabeth Annie "Liz" Bell, 81, of Fort Gratiot, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was born September 24, 1938 in Detroit to the late David and Anne Campbell. She married William Bell on February 20, 1960 in Mt. Hope Methodist Church, Detroit. He died February 9, 2018.
Mrs. Bell was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed knitting and cooking.
She is survived by two children, Sandra (Brad) Ennest and Douglas (Liliana) Bell; and two grandchildren, William Ennest and Alexandrea Bell.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. The Reverend Drew Hart of First United Methodist Church will officiate.
Inurnment will be in Allied Veterans Columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
