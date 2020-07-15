1/1
Elizabeth Annie "Liz" Bell
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth Annie "Liz" Bell

Fort Gratiot - Elizabeth Annie "Liz" Bell, 81, of Fort Gratiot, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

She was born September 24, 1938 in Detroit to the late David and Anne Campbell. She married William Bell on February 20, 1960 in Mt. Hope Methodist Church, Detroit. He died February 9, 2018.

Mrs. Bell was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed knitting and cooking.

She is survived by two children, Sandra (Brad) Ennest and Douglas (Liliana) Bell; and two grandchildren, William Ennest and Alexandrea Bell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. The Reverend Drew Hart of First United Methodist Church will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Allied Veterans Columbarium.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
JUL
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
