Elizabeth Arkills
Port Huron - Elizabeth "Liz" Arkills, 95, of Port Huron, died Monday, October 7, 2019.
She was born March 5, 1924 in Longmont, Colorado to the late Henry and Katherine Laber. She married David Arkills on September 2, 1944 in Port Huron. He died January 10, 2010.
Elizabeth was employed at Sperry's Department Store in Port Huron working in the credit department. She attended St. John's United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School and was a member of Mary Martha Guild.
Liz is survived by her brother, Hank (Mary Ann) Laber; sister, Mary Janke; sister-in-law, Pat Laber; and 16 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, David and Frederick Laber; and sisters, Rose Gulley and Katherine Grahn.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Dr. Richard E. Hotchkin will officiate.
Burial will be Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019