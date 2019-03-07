Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
1600 Vine Street
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
1600 Vine Street
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Mannahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Mannahan


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth J. Mannahan Obituary
Elizabeth J. Mannahan

Port Huron - Elizabeth Jane Mannahan, 73, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

She was born September 8, 1945 in Port Huron to the late Floyd A. and Betty Jane Hoag. She married Raymond Mannahan on September 8, 1992. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2015.

Elizabeth was a long-time member of Grace Ministry Center. She loved to socialize, meet new people and listen to music, especially Elvis. She enjoyed shopping and taking care of animals.

She is survived by her children, Tresa (Brian) Losey, Lori (Doug) Page and John Salmons; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Valorie (Jim) Martin; and brother, David (Debbie) Hoag. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Beth Hover and LeAnn Brown; and son, Robert Hoag.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 9 in Grace Bible Church, 1600 Vine Street, St. Clair, with visitation beginning at 10:30. Pastor Gary Montgomery will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Allied Veterans Columbarium, Port Huron.

Memorials may be made to Blue Water Hospice.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now