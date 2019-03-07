Elizabeth J. Mannahan



Port Huron - Elizabeth Jane Mannahan, 73, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019.



She was born September 8, 1945 in Port Huron to the late Floyd A. and Betty Jane Hoag. She married Raymond Mannahan on September 8, 1992. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2015.



Elizabeth was a long-time member of Grace Ministry Center. She loved to socialize, meet new people and listen to music, especially Elvis. She enjoyed shopping and taking care of animals.



She is survived by her children, Tresa (Brian) Losey, Lori (Doug) Page and John Salmons; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Valorie (Jim) Martin; and brother, David (Debbie) Hoag. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Beth Hover and LeAnn Brown; and son, Robert Hoag.



A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 9 in Grace Bible Church, 1600 Vine Street, St. Clair, with visitation beginning at 10:30. Pastor Gary Montgomery will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Allied Veterans Columbarium, Port Huron.



Memorials may be made to Blue Water Hospice.



Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2019