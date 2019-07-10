|
Elizabeth (Betty Barry) Konik
St. Clair - Elizabeth (Betty Barry) Konik, age 98, of St. Clair Twp., passed away July 7, 2019. Betty was the tenth child of James and Nellie Barry, born October 8, 1920 at 611 Minnie St., Port Huron, where her family resided for over 50 years. She moved to her mother's homestead in St. Clair on Yankee Rd. with her family in the 1950's. Betty married Alexander V. Konik on October 7, 1960 at St. Mary's Church, St. Clair.
Betty graduated from St. Stephen High School, Port Huron in 1938. Her working career started as a bookkeeper at Pressed Metals, Marysville for 17 years and Mercy Hospital, Port Huron for 5 years. Following 10 years as a homemaker Betty resumed her career as a bookkeeper/teller at Citizens Federal in Port Huron and St. Clair. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening and traveling to northern Michigan.
She is survived by her son, Leo Alexander (Sue) Konik and grandson, Michael Alex (Heather) Konik and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Konik; parents, James and Nellie Barry; siblings, Ann C. Barry, Leo, Harold, David, Fred, John, Helen, Delia, and Marian; sister in law and brother in law, Lucille and Stan Rachwal and Irene and Roy Klecha and nephew, Richard K. Barry.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 10th at 6:30 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be Wednesday July 10th, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair.
In memory of Betty memorials are requested to St. Mary's Cemetery Fund or the Blue Water Animal Shelter. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 10, 2019