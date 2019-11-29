|
Elizabeth L. "Beth" Daggett
Port Huron - Elizabeth L. "Beth" Daggett, 60, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born September 7, 1959 in Detroit to the late David and Marion Fournier.
Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her family, feeding the squirrels in her yard, shopping, going to the movies and taking care of her dogs.
She is survived by four children,
Justin (Dawn) Daggett, Jillian (Shawn Rich), Janicelynn (Timothy Dickinson) and Jacquelyn (Corey) Nance; eleven grandchildren, Ralph, Shielynn, Nathaniel, Eugene, Quinton, Tyler, Nadalynn, Ellie, P.J., Tucker and Walker; three siblings, Patricia (Bob) Wallace, Jan (Bob) Herbert and Jim Fournier; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and William Fournier; and her former husband and father of her children, Michael Daggett.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cross Current Church, 1641 Garfield St., Port Huron on Saturday, December 7, 2019 beginning at 12:00 noon followed by a luncheon. The Pastor Mark Wargo will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019