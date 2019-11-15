|
|
Elizabeth "Aunt Liz" MacDonald
St. Clair - Elizabeth MacDonald "Aunt Liz", age 99, of St. Clair, passed away November 14, 2019. She was born November 29, 1919 in St. Clair to the late Bruin and Racheal Mead.
During her working career Liz worked for the Detroit Gasket and Michigan Bell. She also took great pride in being a wonderful fulltime homemaker. She was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair. Liz and her husband Russell enjoyed 65 years of marriage and they loved to travel. She is preceded in death by her husband Russell.
She is survived by many great nieces and great nephews including Susie and Randy Simons and family and Steven and Jill Snider and family. Aunt Liz was blessed by her many dear friends in Langley Circle including Monna and Emillee. Special thanks to the staff at Visions and Season's Hospice for all their wonderful care.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Urn interment will be in Hillside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019