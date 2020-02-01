Services
Desnoyer Funeral Home - Jackson
204 N. Blackstone
Jackson, MI 49201
517 782-1878
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
1213 6th Street
Port Huron, MI
Elizabeth "Liz" Turner

Elizabeth "Liz" Turner Obituary
Elizabeth "Liz" Turner

Jackson - Turner, Elizabeth "Liz" of Jackson, formerly of Port Huron and Detroit, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Survived by her cousin, Allen (Constance) Haigh and special friends and caregivers, Betsy and Lindsay Fanelli. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sydney Turner; mother, Betty Eli; and stepfather, Burt Eli.

Liz was a graduate of Wayne State University. She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Detroit and after retirement she worked in special education in the Port Huron area.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church; 1213 6th Street, Port Huron on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Lydia Speller officiating, followed by a luncheon at the church.

Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
