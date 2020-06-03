Elizabeth "Betty" Turner
St. Clair - Elizabeth "Betty" Turner, age 90, of St. Clair passed away June 3, 2020. She was born July 21, 1929 in Saskatchewan, Canada to the late Hjalmer and Isabella Ness. Betty married Stanley Turner on January 14, 1956 in Detroit. He preceded her in death on November 21, 1977.
Betty was an active member of the Columbus Baptist Church in Columbus Twp., where she was involved with Awana and the senior church group. Prior to this she taught Sunday School at the different churches she attended. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Betty also found great joy raising horses and when anyone had sewing needs Betty was their go to seamstress. Of course her greatest love was the time she shared with her grand children and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Roslyn (Dan) Schilk, Charles (Kristie) Turner, Alan (Lois) Turner and Lana (Mike) Murrill; grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Mancha, Kristen (Scott) McKee, Kelli (Maxwell) Tupper, Kyle (Amy) Turner, Joshua (Jessica) Turner, Trey and Avery Turner, Don (Katrina) Hines, Michelle (Greg) Darhower, Nicholas and Erika Turner, Sean (Kelly) Turner and Stephanie (Eddie) Krejcik; 21 great grandchildren; sister, Genny Smart and sister in law, Pat Ness.
A private family service has been conducted and a celebration of life will be held at Columbus Baptist Church at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Columbus Baptist Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
