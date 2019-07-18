|
|
Ellen Elizabeth Amama
Clay Twp. - Ellen Elizabeth Amama, age 77, of Clay Twp. went home to be with the Lord July 16, 2019. She was born July 21, 1941 in Detroit to the late Albert and Elizabeth Gabrielson. She grew up in northern Michigan and graduated from Pellston High School in 1959. She married Henry L. Amama on July 30, 1966, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2017. Ellen was a Sunday school teacher and a math aide for Algonac Schools. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Martha, Henry (Kristin), and Daniel (Kristyn) Amama, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; sister, Elaine Sevener
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Kathy Kalisari and Janice Werden.
A Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Young Funeral Home China Twp. Visiting hours will be 10 to 11:30 prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to family wishes. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 18, 2019