Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Amama
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Elizabeth Amama


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Elizabeth Amama Obituary
Ellen Elizabeth Amama

Clay Twp. - Ellen Elizabeth Amama, age 77, of Clay Twp. went home to be with the Lord July 16, 2019. She was born July 21, 1941 in Detroit to the late Albert and Elizabeth Gabrielson. She grew up in northern Michigan and graduated from Pellston High School in 1959. She married Henry L. Amama on July 30, 1966, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2017. Ellen was a Sunday school teacher and a math aide for Algonac Schools. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Martha, Henry (Kristin), and Daniel (Kristyn) Amama, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; sister, Elaine Sevener

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Kathy Kalisari and Janice Werden.

A Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Young Funeral Home China Twp. Visiting hours will be 10 to 11:30 prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to family wishes. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now