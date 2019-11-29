Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Ruby Farms Lodge
601 Imlay City Road
Ruby, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elouise Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elouise "Pud" Wilson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elouise "Pud" Wilson Obituary
Elouise "Pud" Wilson

Fort Gratiot - 89, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Lakeshore Woods Assisted Living. She was born January 12, 1930, in Yale, the daughter of the late Vern and Marie (Alley) Molesworth. Her marriage of 60 years to William L. Wilson was Saturday, June 26, 1948 at the Yale United Methodist Church. William passed away April 13, 2009. Pud was a 1947 Yale High School graduate. She was an accomplished pianist and organist playing for the Yale Presbyterian Church, where she was a long time member and also directed the choir. She was a seamstress, quilter and enjoyed china painting and knitting. Pud and Bill also loved spending time at their cabin in Lewiston. Surviving are her three children, Sally (Rand) Smith of Brown City, Sandi (David) Hess of The Villages, FL, and Jeff (Pattijo) Wilson of Port Huron; six grandchildren, Korrie Musitano, Kelly (Ethan) Ebner, Katelyn Smith, Brandon (Cheryl) Hess, Nicholas Hess and Robert (Megan) Wilson; twelve great-grandchildren; Kollin, Oliver, Adrienne and Camryn Musitano, Drew and Jenna Hess, Caroline and Marren Ebner, and Levi and Noah Wilson; several nieces and nephews, and her devoted dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan G. Smith (1997) and sibling, Ted (Lela) Molesworth. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at Lakeshore Woods Assisted Living and the staff of Seasons Hospice for their care of Pud in her final months. At Pud's request cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Ruby Farms Lodge, 6601 Imlay City Road, Ruby, Michigan. Memorials are suggested to "Levi's Links", a special needs program at McLaren Port Huron, which is named after her great-grandson, Levi Wilson. Mail-in donations can be sent to, McLaren Port Huron Foundation - Levi's Link, 1908 Stone Street Ste. 11, Port Huron, MI 48060. For information and Guest Book: kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elouise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -