Fort Gratiot - 89, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Lakeshore Woods Assisted Living. She was born January 12, 1930, in Yale, the daughter of the late Vern and Marie (Alley) Molesworth. Her marriage of 60 years to William L. Wilson was Saturday, June 26, 1948 at the Yale United Methodist Church. William passed away April 13, 2009. Pud was a 1947 Yale High School graduate. She was an accomplished pianist and organist playing for the Yale Presbyterian Church, where she was a long time member and also directed the choir. She was a seamstress, quilter and enjoyed china painting and knitting. Pud and Bill also loved spending time at their cabin in Lewiston. Surviving are her three children, Sally (Rand) Smith of Brown City, Sandi (David) Hess of The Villages, FL, and Jeff (Pattijo) Wilson of Port Huron; six grandchildren, Korrie Musitano, Kelly (Ethan) Ebner, Katelyn Smith, Brandon (Cheryl) Hess, Nicholas Hess and Robert (Megan) Wilson; twelve great-grandchildren; Kollin, Oliver, Adrienne and Camryn Musitano, Drew and Jenna Hess, Caroline and Marren Ebner, and Levi and Noah Wilson; several nieces and nephews, and her devoted dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan G. Smith (1997) and sibling, Ted (Lela) Molesworth. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at Lakeshore Woods Assisted Living and the staff of Seasons Hospice for their care of Pud in her final months. At Pud's request cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Ruby Farms Lodge, 6601 Imlay City Road, Ruby, Michigan. Memorials are suggested to "Levi's Links", a special needs program at McLaren Port Huron, which is named after her great-grandson, Levi Wilson. Mail-in donations can be sent to, McLaren Port Huron Foundation - Levi's Link, 1908 Stone Street Ste. 11, Port Huron, MI 48060. For information and Guest Book: kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12, 2019