Elsie Harrison
Fort Gratiot - Elsie Harrison, age 92 of Fort Gratiot, entered into the presence of her Saviour on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born to the late Emil and Emma (Lipczinski) Ciel on January 31, 1927, in Riley Center, Michigan.
Elsie graduated from Memphis High School, London Bible Institute and received her nursing degree from Wayne State College Highland Park Nursing School and was an RN at Sinai Hospital, Detroit and Mercy Hospital, Port Huron.
She most recently, when in good health, attended Fellowship Bible Church and was involved in Goodells Bible Church for many years. Along with raising her six children, she was active in Child Evangelism Fellowship and taught Sunday School and Jr Church. She was an avid piano player and loved singing, watching Tiger baseball, gardening and enjoyed the flowers around her home. However, her favorite was playing a game of Scrabble and she usually won.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Harrison after 52 years of marriage. She is survived by her six children; Russell (Karolyn) Harrison of White Lake, Robert (Cindy) Harrison of Vassar, Donald (Terri) Harrison of Port Huron, Douglas (Sandy) Harrison of Mint Hill, NC, Patricia (James) Buckley of Fort Gratiot and Pamela (Pete) Lambropoulos of Lansing; twenty-four grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren with two more on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister; and two great-grandchildren, Easton Abram, and Jordan Harrison.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Wadhams Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at church at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Stuart Cummins and Pastor Steve Sovereen will officiate. A private family burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Elsie's grandsons will serve as her pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
Memorials are suggested to Child Evangelism Fellowship of the Blue Water Thumb, Grace Hospice of Marysville or Life in Messiah, International.
Special thank you to the Ability Home Care aides and Grace Hospice for their kind, compassionate care of Elsie along with her many longtime friends and new friends at Port Haven Manor.
Published in The Times Herald on July 25, 2019