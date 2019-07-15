|
Elsie W. Carson
Jeddo - Elsie W. Carson, 80, of Jeddo, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Elsie was born to the late, Wayne and Martha (Loder) Walworth in Goodrich, Michigan on February 23, 1939.
She married Edward Warner on July 27, 1957, in Durand, Michigan he was the father of her children. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1984. Elsie remarried Harold "Ed" Carson on September 1, 1989, in Wadhams. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2010.
Elsie was a member of First United Methodist Church of Jeddo for many years. Elsie loved to watch Wheel of Fortune, to bake and do jigsaw puzzles, her true love was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Sheila (Berry) McClearen, Martha (Clifford) Martiny, Anna (Kenneth) Lewandowski, William (Bill) Warner, Todd (Kim) Warner, and Betty Brown; fourteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Coilon Hicks, Ella Favel and Francis Figel; brothers, Wayne Walworth, John (Lois) Walworth and Elmer (Kim) Walworth. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry, Jerry, Benjamin Walworth; four sisters, Marsha, Lucille Walworth, Edith Hayes, and Neva Sipes; granddaughter, Heather Warner.
The family honors the memory of Elsie and invites you to visit and share memories on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home- North. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Elsie brother, John Walworth will officiate. visitation beginning at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Interment will follow in Burtchville Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Blue Water Hospice. For guest book and information,www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 15, 2019