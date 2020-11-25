1/1
Elvira Karola (Joni) Reiman
Elvira Karola Reiman (Joni)

China Twp. - Elvira Karola Reiman (Joni), age 70, of China Township, MI, passed away on November 24, 2020. Elvira was born in Essen, Germany on April 2, 1950. The family moved to Michigan when she was three years old. She graduated from Lakeview High School in St. Clair Shores. Elvira was married to Don Reiman on April 27, 1974; they were married 46 years. Elvira invested in real estate and was a broker and hair dresser. She was also a talented artist, loved animals, had a huge heart and liked to laugh. She touched so many people's lives and her loving memory will live on. Elvira is survived by her husband, Don Reiman, and brother, Walter Borst, as well as 6 cousins and 6 nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Elisabeth Borst. Cremation arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A funeral service will be held at a later time to celebrate her life due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Humane Society. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
