Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church
Emily M. Abele


1925 - 2019
Emily M. Abele Obituary
Emily M. Abele

Port Huron - Emily Marie Abele, 94, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at home.

She was born June 17, 1925 in Detroit to the late Edmund and Agatha Krapp. She married Robert Anthony Abele on August 22, 1946 in Detroit. He died November 17, 2018 after 72 years of marriage.

Emily graduated in 1943 from Nativity Catholic High School in Detroit and remained close to her high school friends throughout her life through their TNT "Ten Nice Teens" club. After high school, Emily worked as a medical transcriber during WWII and afterwards, until she became a mother. Emily was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Harper Woods until it closed. She then joined Holy Trinity Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port Huron where she was a member for over 30 years and a minister of the cup. She was also a longtime member of the Yachtswomen of the Detroit area.

She is survived by five children, Edmund (Elaine) Abele, John (Michele) Abele, Laurie (Todd) Persells, Marianne (Guy) Schultz and Bette (Bill) Pauzus; grandchildren, Robert (Natalie) Abele, Chris (Allyson) Latosz, Carly (Anthony) DiGasbarro, Melissa (Al) Nita, Stephanie (Jake) Runkle, Kyrsten (Chris) Kippola, Sarah Schultz, Emily and Haley Pauzus; great grandchildren, Anthony and Julia Abele, Ava Latosz, Cole and Gianna DiGasbarro; a sister-in-law, Pat Krapp; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret (Robert) Rousseau and Donna (George) LaPorte; and a brother, Donald Krapp.

Visitation will be 3-9 p.m. Monday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A Scripture Service will be recited at 7:00 p.m.

Mrs. Abele will lie in state at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
