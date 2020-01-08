|
Emma M. "Peggy" Scriver
Burtchville Township - Emma M. "Peggy" Scriver, 82, of Burtchville Township, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She was born March 21, 1937 in Port Huron to the late Max and Amy Semrow. She married Ronald H. Scriver on December 27, 1959 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on September 5, 1995.
Emma enjoyed going to the casino, spending time with her family and friends, and adoring her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Ronald (Diane) Scriver, John (Lisa Conlen-McGuffin) Scriver, Lori Lynn (Daniel) Johnston, and Cindy (Chuck Meek) Collver; son-in-law, John Collver five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a sister, Barbara Anglebrandt; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon.
Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020