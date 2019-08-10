Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Port Huron - Emma May Wickings, 79, of Port Huron, died Thursday, August 8, 2019.

She was born November 21, 1939 in Sandusky to the late Frederick and Bertha Eves. She married Robert Wayne Wickings Sr. on August 31, 1957 in Port Huron. He died April 22, 1997.

Emma enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Every winter she would knit mittens for the Salvation Army.

She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Brian) Thompson, Tamara Kelly, Carolyn Wickings, Rodney (Linda) Wickings, Randy (Michelle) Wickings, and Christine Wickings; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Carol Winchester, Patricia (Gerald) Nalepa, and Ida (Don) Ward; and brothers-in-law, Henry (Jean) Wickings, Raymond Wickings, Gerald Wickings, and Richard (Gail) Wickings. She was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Robin and James Lashbrook; a son, Robert Wayne Wickings Jr.; sister, Joyce Fenner; brothers, Frederick and Harold Eves; mother-in-law, Dorothy Goodwin; and sister-in-law, Donna Keith.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. Pallbearers will be Ernest Wickings, Leo Kelly, Justin Stephenson, Wayne Wickings, Kyla Wickings and Sam Dye.

Memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
