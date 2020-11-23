1/1
Eric E. McKinstry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric E. McKinstry

Fort Gratiot - Eric Erin McKinstry, 63, of Fort Gratiot, died November 22, 2020.

He was born October 15, 1957 in Almont to the late Neil and Marie McKinstry. He married Angela Marie Maraldo on August 8, 2009 in the St. Clair Inn.

Eric served in the United States Marine Corps. His many interests included NASCAR, gardening, decorating for Christmas, traveling to Mackinac Island, making salsa and chili, wine tasting and any kind of boat ride. He was a loving husband and cherished being a dad to his sons, Papa to the grandkids and playing with the family dog, Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, Angela, five sons, Chris (Chrissy) Watts and Mike, Joe, Steve (Lindsey) and Dalton McKinstry; and grandchildren, Faith, Alexis, Hannah, Gabby, Maddy, Colton and Charlee. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Perry; and uncle, Pat Murphy.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

A military graveside service will be held under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots.

To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved