Eric E. McKinstry
Fort Gratiot - Eric Erin McKinstry, 63, of Fort Gratiot, died November 22, 2020.
He was born October 15, 1957 in Almont to the late Neil and Marie McKinstry. He married Angela Marie Maraldo on August 8, 2009 in the St. Clair Inn.
Eric served in the United States Marine Corps. His many interests included NASCAR, gardening, decorating for Christmas, traveling to Mackinac Island, making salsa and chili, wine tasting and any kind of boat ride. He was a loving husband and cherished being a dad to his sons, Papa to the grandkids and playing with the family dog, Bailey.
He is survived by his wife, Angela, five sons, Chris (Chrissy) Watts and Mike, Joe, Steve (Lindsey) and Dalton McKinstry; and grandchildren, Faith, Alexis, Hannah, Gabby, Maddy, Colton and Charlee. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Perry; and uncle, Pat Murphy.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
A military graveside service will be held under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots.
