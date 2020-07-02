Or Copy this URL to Share

Eric M. King 59. Expired May 14, 2020. He was born August 28, 1960.



Eric attended Port Huron High School, St. Clair Community College. Eric was a Correctional Officer also Robotic Engineer.



Eric is survived by his sons Marquis King and Eric Jr. Grandson: Isaiah King. Mother: Sandra L. King. Brothers: Lawrence King Sr., Andre King Sr., Douglas Walker and Terence King.



Eric was proceeded in death by Edward King Jr., and Father Edward King Sr.









