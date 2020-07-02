1/1
Eric M. King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric M. King

Eric M. King 59. Expired May 14, 2020. He was born August 28, 1960.

Eric attended Port Huron High School, St. Clair Community College. Eric was a Correctional Officer also Robotic Engineer.

Eric is survived by his sons Marquis King and Eric Jr. Grandson: Isaiah King. Mother: Sandra L. King. Brothers: Lawrence King Sr., Andre King Sr., Douglas Walker and Terence King.

Eric was proceeded in death by Edward King Jr., and Father Edward King Sr.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved