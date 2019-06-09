Dr. Erwin James Shay, DDS



St. Clair Township - Dr. Erwin James "Jim" Shay, DDS, age 89, of St. Clair Township, passed away peacefully at his winter home in Fountain Hills, Arizona on May 22, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1929 in Flushing, Michigan to the Rev. Adolph and Ethel Shay.



The family moved to Port Huron 1931. He graduated from Port Huron High School in 1948 and joined the U.S. Air Force that same year and served till 1952. He graduated from Port Huron Junior College in 1954 and earned a doctorate degree from Loyola Dental College of Chicago, in 1958. He practice dentistry in Port Huron for over 30 years.



Jim married Shelia Freeman June 29, 1963 and shared almost 56 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children Erwin James II "E.J." and Jennifer Lynn.



He was a life member of the American Legion, a member of the Elks, and a member of the Hi-Noon Toastmasters for some years and past president several times. He attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church.



Jim enjoyed boating, having coffee with the guys and talking history, the bible and events of the day. In later years he enjoyed surfing the web on his computer, traveling to their cabin in the Upper Peninsula and spending his winters in Arizona.



Jim is survived by his wife, son, and sister, Arlisle Goodman of Philadelphia; sister-in-law, Patrica (Erwin) Wilton of Fort Gratiot; and several nieces and nephews, along with many wonderful friends.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lynn; his sister and brother-in-law, Bernadene (Louis) Lohr of Fort Gratiot; and brother-in-law, Harry Goodman.



Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Karrer Simpson Funeral Home, 1720 Elk Street. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12, at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Phil Whetstone of Colonial Woods Missionary Church.



Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Detroit. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com Published in The Times Herald from June 9 to June 10, 2019