Esther E. "Terry" Schoof



Esther E. "Terry" Schoof, 89, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Millis, Massachusetts. She lived in Port Huron from 1964 until 1996, when she moved to Massachusetts after the death of her husband, the Rev. Frederick A. Schoof, former pastor of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Port Huron.



Terry was born June 22, 1930, to the Rev. Arthur and Lillian Preisinger in Hamilton, Ontario. She attended St. John's Lutheran High School in Winfield, Kansas, and graduated from Washington University, St. Louis, with an RN degree. She married Frederick Schoof in 1954 in Chicago, Illinois. They raised their four children in Port Huron, and Terry worked as a registered nurse at Port Huron Hospital.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Kathy Schoof of Dexter, Michigan; her daughter and son-in-law Lisa and John Compton of Cape Town, South Africa; her daughter Janet Waters of Millis, Massachusetts; her daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Frank Crnic of New Fairfield, Connecticut; eight grandchildren; and nineteen nephews and nieces.



Terry was an avid bowler and a devoted fan of country music who made Lakeside Beach her favorite summer destination. A talented seamstress and self-taught musician, she enjoyed playing the piano while family members joined her in singing the songs she loved. Her Christian faith and church membership brought her lifelong joy and sustenance in times of hardship.



A memorial service conducted by Pastor Susan Henry will be live-streamed from House of Prayer Lutheran Church (Hingham, Massachusetts), where Terry was a member, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Lutheran World Relief.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store