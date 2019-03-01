|
|
Esther L. Autio
Port Huron - Esther Lillian Autio, 90, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019
She was born July 13, 1928 in Ramsey, Michigan to the late Matt and Justina Autio.
She is survived by her great niece, Sarah Collins; and nephew-in-law, Paul Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mayme Sams; brother, George Autio; niece, Linda Collins; and nephew, Paul Sams.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Woodland Cemetery Chapel, Port Huron Township. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019