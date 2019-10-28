|
Esther W. (Rands) Cope
Galloway - Esther W. (Rands) Cope, 79, of Galloway, Ohio, passed from this life after a season of illness on Friday, October 25, 2019. Esther was born on April 19, 1940 in Port Huron, Michigan to Woodrow and Phyllis (Warner) Rands. She is a graduate of Port Huron High School. Loving and devoted wife of Kenneth Lawrence Cope for 60 years. Working from her youth at a number of jobs, including making puppets for the gift shop of the Lucy's Toy Shop show, and selling Tri-Chem Paints where she won a trip to Barbados that she enjoyed with Ken. However, Esther spent most of her life loving and caring for many, many children in her home day care business. She loved her own children and remained interested in all they did. She loved to make things for others, including crafts of various kinds, food and desserts. Esther has been a faithful and involved church member, most recently of Higher Impact Church of God in Columbus, Ohio, where she taught children's Sunday School, sang in the choir and served the Lord and the church in numerous ways. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Cope of the home; children: Larry Cope of Columbus, Ohio, Kenny (Lori) Cope of Grove City, Ohio, Rev. Robert (Debbie) Cope of Hilliard, Ohio, April (John) McCain of Rydal, Georgia and Gene Cope of Galloway, Ohio; Grandchildren: Maryann, Beverly, Samantha, Woodrow, Amanda, Savannah, Lauren, Whitney, Matthew, Derek, Tawny, Eli and Kindra; nine great-grandchildren; Sisters: Jean Wirtz of Largo, Florida, Helen (James) Burkett of Clearwater, Florida, Mary (Donald) Powell of Port Huron, Michigan; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Adam Wirtz, one great-grandchild, and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Esther's memory to: Higher Impact Church of God (P.O. Box 1504, Hilliard, OH 43026) or The . A Memorial Service to celebrate Esther's life will be held on Thursday, October 31, at 11:00 am at Columbus West Church of God, 147 Gladys Road, Columbus, Ohio, Rev. Robert W. Cope, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday at the church. Arrangements by Rutherford-Shroyer Funeral Home, 1278 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019