Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
85 S Main St
Carsonville, MI 48419
(810) 657-9595
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
85 S Main St
Carsonville, MI 48419
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
85 S Main St
Carsonville, MI 48419
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
85 S Main St
Carsonville, MI 48419
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Bopra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel M. Bopra


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ethel M. Bopra Obituary
Ethel M. Bopra

Sandusky - Ethel May Bopra, age 90, a resident of Sandusky, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Sanilac Medical Care Facility in Sandusky.

She was born May 14, 1928 in Bridgehampton Twp., daughter of the late Thomas E. and Myrtle I. (DeLong) Burgess. Ethel married Laurel "Gene" Bopra on May 26, 1951 in Carsonville. He preceded her in death February 7, 2015.

Ethel is survived by her son, Gene (Margaret) of Lapeer; daughter, Laura Bopra of Argyle; 8 grandchildren, Angela (Karl) Norton, Andrew (Magda) Bopra, Sean, Matthew, Megan, Joshua, Christian, and Rachel Bopra; 2 great grandchildren, Parker and Peyton Norton; daughter-in-law, Denise Bopra of Carsonville; and brother, Thomas (Colleen) Burgess.

She is preceded in death by her son, Gary; brother, Gerald Burgess; and sisters, Delta J. Brabant, Myrtle M. Essenmacher, Lila and Dorothy Burgess, and Alice Barr.

Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, February 12 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Carsonville. Rev. Jerry Griggs will officiate. Burial will be in the Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2-7 PM Monday and 10-11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.