|
|
Ethel M. Bopra
Sandusky - Ethel May Bopra, age 90, a resident of Sandusky, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Sanilac Medical Care Facility in Sandusky.
She was born May 14, 1928 in Bridgehampton Twp., daughter of the late Thomas E. and Myrtle I. (DeLong) Burgess. Ethel married Laurel "Gene" Bopra on May 26, 1951 in Carsonville. He preceded her in death February 7, 2015.
Ethel is survived by her son, Gene (Margaret) of Lapeer; daughter, Laura Bopra of Argyle; 8 grandchildren, Angela (Karl) Norton, Andrew (Magda) Bopra, Sean, Matthew, Megan, Joshua, Christian, and Rachel Bopra; 2 great grandchildren, Parker and Peyton Norton; daughter-in-law, Denise Bopra of Carsonville; and brother, Thomas (Colleen) Burgess.
She is preceded in death by her son, Gary; brother, Gerald Burgess; and sisters, Delta J. Brabant, Myrtle M. Essenmacher, Lila and Dorothy Burgess, and Alice Barr.
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, February 12 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Carsonville. Rev. Jerry Griggs will officiate. Burial will be in the Washington Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-7 PM Monday and 10-11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 10, 2019