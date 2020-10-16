Ethel Madeline Erdman
Port Huron Township - Ethel Madeline Erdman, age 97, of Port Huron Township, passed away on October 15, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.
She was born on April 12, 1923, in Port Huron to the late Clinton and Lillian Fogal.
Madeline married Howard K. Erdman on November 23, 1946, in Port Huron. Howard preceded her in death on July 31, 2007.
She was a longtime active member of the Wadhams Lions Club and a member of the North Street United Methodist Church. Madeline was a fabulous cook, especially Sunday dinners.
Madeline is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Harry and Marcia Erdman of Port Huron Township, son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Debbie Erdman of Marysville, daughter and son-in-law, Thelma and Norm Jeske of Pinconning; eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, sister, Margery Miller, sister-in-law, Jackie Erdman along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Andrea Weaver.
Funeral services will be 12:00pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor David Reed of North Street United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial to take place in Woodland Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Wednesday, 11:00am until the time of services at 12:00pm in the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Doan, Nathanial Weaver, Dustin Crawford, Russell Crawford, Caleb Erdman, Josh Erdman, Adler Erdman, Deven Erdman, Isaac Erdman and Connor Erdman.
Memorial tributes may be made to the North Street United Methodist Church.
