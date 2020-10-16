1/1
Ethel Madeline Erdman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Madeline Erdman

Port Huron Township - Ethel Madeline Erdman, age 97, of Port Huron Township, passed away on October 15, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born on April 12, 1923, in Port Huron to the late Clinton and Lillian Fogal.

Madeline married Howard K. Erdman on November 23, 1946, in Port Huron. Howard preceded her in death on July 31, 2007.

She was a longtime active member of the Wadhams Lions Club and a member of the North Street United Methodist Church. Madeline was a fabulous cook, especially Sunday dinners.

Madeline is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Harry and Marcia Erdman of Port Huron Township, son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Debbie Erdman of Marysville, daughter and son-in-law, Thelma and Norm Jeske of Pinconning; eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, sister, Margery Miller, sister-in-law, Jackie Erdman along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Andrea Weaver.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor David Reed of North Street United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial to take place in Woodland Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Wednesday, 11:00am until the time of services at 12:00pm in the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Dylan Doan, Nathanial Weaver, Dustin Crawford, Russell Crawford, Caleb Erdman, Josh Erdman, Adler Erdman, Deven Erdman, Isaac Erdman and Connor Erdman.

Memorial tributes may be made to the North Street United Methodist Church.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved