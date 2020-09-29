Eugene G. Fox
Port Huron - Eugene G. Fox, 83, of Port Huron, passed away September 27, 2020 at home. He was born October 7, 1936 in Port Huron to Joseph and Elizabeth Fox.
Gene Fox was a man that had a lasting impression on just about everyone that knew him. Generosity and a tremendous work ethic were just a few of his many qualities. An old family friend summed up Gene with eloquence when he said "Gene was always a suave guy, the kind of guy you looked up to as a kid and said, 'I want to be like him.' "
Gene retired from Domtar, having worked his way through the ranks into management and on to a career in sales. Prior to and during his early time at Port Huron Paper, he also was very proud of working at Grand Trunk Railroad. He always was a railroad man at heart right to the very end. During his spare-time he built his beautiful home, his daughter's home at age 62 and several smaller structures on his property. He was constantly remodeling and there just wasn't a project that was too big. Gene also had the Fox Custom Siding business and at age 81 started Fox Teardrop Campers with his grandson, Patrick. It was never work for him, because "it's not work if you love what you're doing." Gene worked hard at everything he did because he truly enjoyed the work, no matter what kind it was.
Gene answered to many monikers over the years: Eugene, Euge, Gene, Duke, Uncle Doug, Uncle Doog, Doogan and Foxy. Most dear to his heart was "Honey", Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Grandpa-grandpa and Dada.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Lisa O'Brien and her son, Patrick O'Brien; son, Douglas (Debbra) Fox along with their children, Ian Fox and Jenna (Daniel) Aaron and his great grandson, Roman Aaron; son, Steven (Julie) Fox and their children, Joshua (Brittany) Fox and Karen (Cory) Eshbach along with his great grandsons, Joseph, Lucas, Benjamin and Charles Eshbach; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Patricia Dazer Fox; brother, Joseph Fox and sister-in-law, Pat Fox; and sister, Betty Lewandowski and brother-in-law, Art Lewandowski.
Gene's family would like to thank all of his friends who have reached out with so many kind words and memories. It's obvious that he had an impact on the lives of many people all over the world and it has touched our hearts. Gene loved to travel the world. His long and deep friendship with all of his Danish friends was one of his great joys. Mackinac Island was also very dear to his heart.
Rest well Dad, we will see you again. We should all take a lesson from Gene Fox by being generous and living life to its fullest.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gene's grandsons, Joshua Fox and Patrick O'Brien; nephews, Art "Butch" Lewandowski, Mike Lewandowski, Joe Lewandowski and Justin Fox-Bryer.
The family requests donations be made to Dutton Farm, which seeks to teach special-needs adults meaningful life skills, www.duttonfarm.org
