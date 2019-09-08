|
Eugene "Geno" Lathrop
California - Eugene "Geno" Lathrop, 79, of California, formerly of Port Huron, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
He was born December 26, 1939 in Port Huron to the late Helen and Benedict Lathrop Sr.
Gene graduated from St. Stephens Catholic High School in 1957. He then went on to attend Port Huron Junior College, Wichita State and Wayne State University where he graduated in 1965. He started his career working briefly for the city of Port Huron before moving out to sunny California. He worked for the city of San Diego as a Senior Planner until his retirement in 2003.
Gene was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing softball for decades until his knees wouldn't allow him to play anymore. He also loved his little community of Ocean Beach, where the locals gave him his nickname "Geno". He had a larger than life personality and will be missed by many!
Gene is survived by his family in Michigan; his brother Benedict (Lucy) Lathrop; two nieces, Dyanna Hurley and Nicole VonHiltmayer; great nephew and niece Trent and Reese VonHiltmayer; his favorite cousins in San Diego, Melanie (Joe) Luckner, Dennis (Sue) Kar and Debra Bleile; and special friend Betty (Tim) McGlynn.
Cremation services have taken place in California. Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Those who knew Geno best knew he had a soft spot for animals. He lost his best bird buddy "Rocky" many years ago, so in his memory, and Gene's, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers or cards, donations may be sent to the Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary at 2132 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019