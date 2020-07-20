Eugene R. Norey
Burtchville - Eugene Richard Norey, 88, of Burtchville, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.
He was born November 9, 1931 in Detroit to the late Edward and Helen Norey. He married Gisela Feuerlein on March 19, 1955 in Hope Lutheran Church in Detroit.
Eugene was a graduate of Port Huron High School and Wayne State University. He served in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel and retired in 1984 after 31 years. He was employed with Comerica Bank for 38 years. Eugene was a Detroit Police Reserve Officer and member of Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gisela; his children, Rick (Terri) Norey, Cheryl Norey, and Daniel (Millie) Norey; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Megan), Jackie (Jake), Evan and Nicole; great grandchildren, Lyla and Wyatt; and sister, Anita Trelfa.
Visitation will be held at 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church. The Reverend Aaron Duve will officiate.
Private family graveside services will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Reedemer Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com