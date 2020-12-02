Eugenie Lee "Jeneie" Badgerow
Port Huron Twp. - Eugenie Lee "Jeneie" Badgerow, 64, of Port Huron Township, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
She was born December 19, 1955 in Port Huron to the late Eugene and Nelita Bartley. She married Rodger Badgerow on April 9, 2000 in Port Huron.
Mrs. Badgerow was a 1973 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School and worked as a secretary at Ainsworth Electric. She loved to walk, go to the casino and spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Rodger; two children, Dayne (Kathryn) Edmondson and Breigh Stout; five grandchildren, Alivia Edmondson, Aiden Edmondson, Makenzie Forstner, Brynlee Forstner and Rylee Stout; and a brother, Edward Bartley. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lorena Bartley.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com